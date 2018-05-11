South Korean President Vows to Ensure Further Seoul-Pyongyang Cultural Exchanges

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed Friday to ensure that the cultural exchanges between Seoul and Pyongyang would continue and intensify.

"The exchanges that were launched by South and North Korean art performance groups should continue and the South and the North should meet more frequently… I will do my best to make sure the exchanges between the South and the North… will continue to flow without stopping," Moon said during a meeting with a group of South Korean artists in Seoul, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

A North Korean art troupe performed at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February. The cultural exchange was reciprocated in April by a group of South Korean artists.

Korean Leaders to Hold Phone Talks Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit – Reports

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has thawed significantly since the start of the year, leading to the organization of talks between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late April. During the meeting, Kim and Moon signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearizing the peninsula and proceeding with reunion programs for separated Korean families.