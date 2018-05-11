Korean Leaders to Hold Phone Talks Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit – Reports

"The call will be made in the near future," the official with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in’s office was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.
American top envoy is set to meet South Korean Kang Kyung-wha at the State Department in Washington DC at 2:30 p.m. EST, followed by talks with Canada’s Chrystia Freeland at 4:30 p.m. EST.
The South Korean ministry said earlier that the two diplomats would discuss Korean denuclearization issue, and the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12.
All comments
Show new comments (0)