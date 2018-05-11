Register
08:19 GMT +311 May 2018
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walk together at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018

    Korean Leaders to Hold Phone Talks Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit – Reports

    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    101

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - The phone call will reportedly be made over a new hotline established in the run-up to last month’s historic summit between the two Korean leaders on the common border. This would be the first call of this kind, a South Korean official told local media on Friday.

    "The call will be made in the near future," the official with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in’s office was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

    People pass by a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    White House Reveals Reasons Singapore Chosen for Kim-Trump Summit
    Meanwhile, US State Secretary Michael Pompeo will hold marathon talks Friday with South Korean and Canadian counterparts, according to his daily schedule circulated by the Department of State.

    American top envoy is set to meet South Korean Kang Kyung-wha at the State Department in Washington DC at 2:30 p.m. EST, followed by talks with Canada’s Chrystia Freeland at 4:30 p.m. EST.

    The South Korean ministry said earlier that the two diplomats would discuss Korean denuclearization issue, and the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12.

