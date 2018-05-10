Register
18:13 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Su-30MKI

    India to Base Its Fighter Jets on Andaman & Nicobar Islands in Bengal Bay

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Matt Morgan / Su-30MKI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Andaman and Nicobar Islands host India's single tri-service command. Currently, fighter jets need to be flown in from the mainland, at least 1,200 km away. With the new air base on Great Nicobar, larger fighters like the Su-30MKI can be stationed on site.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a bid to augment its resources in the Indian Ocean Region, India's newly formed Defense Planning Council has decided to build an all-new permanent airbase on Great Nicobar Island, in addition to the present Carnic air force base on Car Nicobar Island. The airbase would be able to station larger aircraft like Su-30MKI and other combat assets.

    Official sources told Sputnik on Thursday that the Defense Planning Council has ordered a feasibility study for the proposed air base on the Great Nicobar Island and has also decided to expedite the process of extending the present runway and other infrastructure at the Carnic air base and the nearby Baaz air station at Campbell Bay which is located 240 km from the mouth of the Strait of Malacca — a vital geo-strategic point which connects the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean.

    READ MORE: Upping the Ante: China Fears Drive Sharp Spike in Japan, India Military Spending

    "Andaman and Nicobar Islands oversee one of the most strategically and economically important sea lanes passing through Malacca Strait. They have huge tourism and military potential. An airbase, nearly 800 km away from the mainland, will greatly increase the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy aircraft reach into the Indian Ocean. Su-30MKI with air refueling capability will be able to reach all possible target areas in South East Asia. It is a great decision with strategic implications in India's favor," Air Marshal (retired) Anil Chopra told Sputnik. 

    Chinese Navy warships
    © AP Photo / Guang Niu, Pool
    India Downplays Chinese Threat in Indian Ocean, Says No Tension With China
    Apart from the two air bases, work on Shibpur naval air station has also been expedited where the Indian armed forces currently operate the Dornier, Mi-8, Chetak aircraft. The present runway length at Shibpur is over 1,000 meters where only a few defense aircraft can land. The runway length will be extended to 3000 meters for the operation of wide-bodied defense aircraft.

    "A deepwater port at Kamorta is also being planned to enhance Indian maritime capability on the Eastern seaboard. On the Western coast, a bigger naval facility on the Minicoy island is being planned to beef up India's naval presence," Nitin A Gokhale, a security analyst and founder of BharatShakti said.

    READ MORE: Indian Air Force Chief Lauds China's Air Defenses in World's Toughest Terrain

    The Indian Armed Forces have been expanding their strength on the strategically important Andaman and Nicobar Islands since long. The Indian Navy has so far commissioned four of its eight amphibious landing craft at tri-service command headquarters in Port Blair. It has also stationed long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, the Poseidon 8I planes to keep a tab on the movement of Chinese submarines in the Indian Ocean. Soon, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will also set up a long-range missile facility on South Andaman's Rutland Island.

    Related:

    Duck Overboard! Giant Inflatable Mascot Hits Indian Ocean
    Multinational Milan-2018 Naval Drills Kick Off in Indian Ocean – Reports
    China Unlikely to Match India Strength in Indian Ocean in Near Future - Analysts
    Indian Ocean Could Be Heading for ‘Complexities’ if Chinese Presence Not Reduced
    Tags:
    air operations, jets, air base, naval base, Su-30MKI, Indian Air Force, Indian navy, India, Indian Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse