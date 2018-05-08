Perth Airport Evacuated in Australia Due to Emergency - Reports

According to reports, hundreds of people were evacuated from Perth Airport's international and domestic terminal after a fire alarm was activated.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the alarm was activated during maintenance works in the terminal.

It is reported that two flights were held on the tarmac while the incident was investigated.

T1 International and Domestic have been evacuated. Emergency Services are onsite investigating. Updates to follow. — Perth Airport (@PerthAirport) 8 мая 2018 г.

After an emergency evacuation the Perth Airport's international and domestic terminal were reopened.