China, Indonesia President Agree to Maintain Strategic Partnership - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Indonesian President Joko Widodo agreed to maintain mutually beneficial strategic partnership between the two nations, Chinese media reported Tuesday.

The two politicians held the meeting on Monday during the visit of the Chinese official to Indonesia.

According to the Xinhua news agency, Li and Widodo said that it was necessary to continue maintaining strong bilateral ties and free trade between the nations.

The media outlet added that cooperation between the two nations would contribute to the recovery of the international economy.

The politicians also welcomed intention of China to invest more in the Indonesian economy, as well as the plans of Jakarta to supply farm products to Beijing.