Register
18:14 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US-Philippines military exercise Balikatan 2016. (File)

    US, Philippines Begin Annual Balikatan Military Exercises - Reports

    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual Balikatan military exercises, which will involve 8,000 troops from the United States and the Philippines, began earlier in the day, the Philippine broadcaster GMA News reported Monday.

    About 5,000 Philippine troops and about 3,000 US troops will participate in the 34 military maneuvers that are part of Balikatan ("Shoulder to Shoulder"), according to the media.

    READ MORE: 'I Hope He Considers Me Friend': Philippines' Duterte Calls Kim Jong-un His Idol

    Australian defense forces and Japanese self-defense forces will also participate in exercises within the framework of the US alliance system.

    The drills will focus on defense cooperation, the fight against terrorism, and humanitarian and disaster response.

    "[The exercises] also will incorporate training identified in the post-Marawi action reports, such as military operation in urban terrain," US Ambassador to the Philippines Sun Kim said, as quoted by the publication.

    BRP Rajah Humabon
    CC0 / tavoohio / 1280px-BRP_Rajah_Humabon_(PF_11)
    Philippine Navy Decommissions Oldest World War II Warship
    This part of the training will be conducted on the basis of last year's five-month military operation in the Philippine city of Marawi, which was occupied by the Maute militant group linked to Daesh*.

    In May 2017, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte imposed martial law in the southern province of Mindanao after clashes erupted between the army and the Maute militants. The government forces lost more than 160 troops and over 1,700 were injured. On the other hand, more than 800 militants were killed during the operation.

    *Daesh — a terrorist group, banned in Russia

    Related:

    Strong 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - USGS (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Philippines Buys Six US Reconnaissance Drones to Fight Jihadist Insurgency
    'Pawn of the US': Philippines, Venezuela Slam UN Human Rights Chief
    Philippine Leaders Deny US Intel Report that Duterte is a ‘Threat to Democracy’
    Ex-US Army Sniper Instructor Charged With Murder-for-Hire in the Philippines
    Philippines Extraditing Terror Suspect to US - Justice Secretary
    Turning Away From US, Philippines Plans to Buy Russian Weapons This Year
    Billionaire Discovers WW2-Era USS Indianapolis in Philippine Sea (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    military drills, martial law, Rodrigo Duterte, United States, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse