Modi Government to Make Film on Its Rescue Missions in Conflict Zones

The Indian government has rescued around 90,000 Indian nationals safely from foreign conflict zones, countries affected by natural disasters and other challenging situations in the last four years, according to official statistics released this January.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The government of India has decided to chronicle the rescue missions it undertook over the last several years in war-torn countries by putting it on film. The government hopes to attract the attention of the domestic audience as well as global attention to its heroic and humanitarian missions by producing the film, the tentative title of which is ‘Rescue Operations by the Government of India.'

The Ministry of External Affairs has asked filmmakers to submit their interest in the project by the end of this month. The film will be prepared before November 30, 2018, less than five months ahead of a national election. Filmmakers have been asked to shoot at real locations.

"(The film) should be fast-paced, engaging to watch, cohesive and creatively presented. A narration or anchor driven approach may be chosen without long monologues. Interviews of various persons evacuated, and interviews of various dignitaries to brief about the rescue mission," a document floated by the Ministry of External Affairs reads.

The Indian Government is showcasing these rescue operations conducted in last four years in various parts of the world as its achievements.

"Earlier when people used to talk on the humanitarian grounds, they only used to talk about Western countries. But when we were able to take 5000-6000 Indians out of Yemen, many countries requested that we take their people out of Yemen safely," Indian Prime Minister Modi said last month in an event at London's Central Hall Westminster.

Modi also claimed that during the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, when the whole world took their own positions in the matter, the Indian government turned against the tide and sent steamers containing packets of food for them in Bangladesh so that they didn't remain hungry.