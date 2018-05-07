Register
18:53 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the official welcome of G20 leaders, guest countries and international organizations by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Hamburg

    Modi Government to Make Film on Its Rescue Missions in Conflict Zones

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Indian government has rescued around 90,000 Indian nationals safely from foreign conflict zones, countries affected by natural disasters and other challenging situations in the last four years, according to official statistics released this January.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The government of India has decided to chronicle the rescue missions it undertook over the last several years in war-torn countries by putting it on film. The government hopes to attract the attention of the domestic audience as well as global attention to its heroic and humanitarian missions by producing the film, the tentative title of which is ‘Rescue Operations by the Government of India.'

    READ MORE: India's Soft Power: Yoga Day Witnesses Enhanced Participation Globally

    The Ministry of External Affairs has asked filmmakers to submit their interest in the project by the end of this month. The film will be prepared before November 30, 2018, less than five months ahead of a national election. Filmmakers have been asked to shoot at real locations.

    "(The film) should be fast-paced, engaging to watch, cohesive and creatively presented. A narration or anchor driven approach may be chosen without long monologues. Interviews of various persons evacuated, and interviews of various dignitaries to brief about the rescue mission," a document floated by the Ministry of External Affairs reads.  

    In this Saturday June 4, 2016 photo released by the Indian Prime Minister's Tweeter, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, meets with hundreds of Indian laborers at a workers' camp in the capital Doha, Qatar
    © AP Photo / Indian Prime Minister Tweeter
    India to Bring Indian Workers Back From Qatar
    The Indian Government is showcasing these rescue operations conducted in last four years in various parts of the world as its achievements.

    "Earlier when people used to talk on the humanitarian grounds, they only used to talk about Western countries. But when we were able to take 5000-6000 Indians out of Yemen, many countries requested that we take their people out of Yemen safely," Indian Prime Minister Modi said last month in an event at London's Central Hall Westminster.

    READ MORE: Indian Navy to Procure Special Operation Boats Similar to US Navy SEALs

    Modi also claimed that during the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, when the whole world took their own positions in the matter, the Indian government turned against the tide and sent steamers containing packets of food for them in Bangladesh so that they didn't remain hungry.

    Related:

    Rescue Operations Finished After Utkal Express Derailment in North India
    ‘Anti Honor Killing’ Hotline Launched in S India to Rescue Couples in Distress
    India Sends Three Ships With Aid, Rescue Teams as Sri Lanka Reels Under Flood
    India Deploys Naval Vessels to Rescue Tourists From Island Under Cyclone Threat
    Tags:
    soft diplomacy, films, rescue operation, humanitarian crisis, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse