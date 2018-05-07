China, Japan to Launch System Preventing Sea, Air Incidents

"China and Japan share the common goal of settling crises in the East China Sea. The establishment of such a mechanism will help to strengthen mutual trust. The relevant departments of the two countries are currently engaged in preparations for the official launch of this mechanism," Geng Shuang said at a briefing, commenting on relevant media reports.
He added that the mechanism involves communication between ships and aircraft of the two countries, and does not specify the geographical area in which it will be applied.
READ MORE: China, Japan, S Korea Summit to Contribute to Regional Peace — Beijing
At the same time, the agency reported citing sources that China and Japan would not mention the disputed uninhabited Senkaku (Diaoyu) Islands in the East China Sea, if agreed to launch a communication mechanism, despite China's push for mentioning these islands, which are also claimed by the Taiwan authorities.
The Senkaku archipelago dispute between Japan and China aggravated in 2012, when the Japanese government bought from a private Japanese owner three of the five islands that Beijing regards as Chinese territory.
All comments
Show new comments (0)