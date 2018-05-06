Pakistani Interior Minister Survives Assassination Attempt at Rally in Narowal

Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was sent to hospital after he had been wounded in a gun attack during a rally in Narowal located in the eastern region of Pakistan's Punjub province.

Iqbal was shot on the right shoulder while he was sitting in a car, the minister's aide Asim Khan confirmed.

"He is out of danger and being taken to a medical facility in Lahore. The attacker has been arrested," the official added.

One of the shooter has been arrested and being interrogated by the police. Ahsan Iqbal is being treated at DHQ hospital Narowal. — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) May 6, 2018

Media reported that the shooter was a resident of Narowal aged between 20-22 years. A pistol was recovered from the detained assailant. Investigation is currently underway.

The country's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has condemned the attack, which comes as Pakistan is preparing for general elections due to take place in summer. The suspected assassination attempt is believed to raise political tensions in the country ahead of the vote.

The Chief Minister of the Punjub province Shehbaz Sharif denounced the incident as "heinous act."

Strongly condemn the assassination attempt on my friend Ahsan Iqbal… Just spoke to him & he is in high spirits MashaAllah… Those who indulged in this heinous act will be brought to justice… PMLN will not be browbeaten into submission… Prayers for quick recovery!! —ss — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 6, 2018 ​

