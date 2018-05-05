Strong 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - USGS (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to the latest reports by the USGS, US Geological Survey, an earthquake measuring 6.4 has struck off the coast of the Philippines.

The tremor was registered at 06:19 UTC (9:19 Moscow time). There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which hit at a depth of 30 km (18 miles), about 50 km north-northwest of Pandan, on the island of Catanduanes, according to the USGS.

No tsunami warnings were issued.

Seismological centers have posted the information about the earthquake on Twitter. Social media users are tweeting alleged photos/videos of the earthquake.

In 2017, Philippines were struck several times with by earthquakes in April. On April 12th a 5.8-magnitude quake hit the southern Philippines north of the town of Osias, just before 5.3-magnitude another earthquake on April 23th, which happened in the region of the Tandag city in the northern part of Mindanao. Another earthquake struck the Philippines on April 28th on Saturday morning near Mindanao.