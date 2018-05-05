Register
05:57 GMT +305 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cryptocurrencies

    Bank of Korea Looking Into Issuing a Central Bank Digital Currency

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Bank of Korea has expressed its interest in introducing a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and is currently exploring the possibility.

    In a statement on Wednesday, the Bank of Korea confirmed that it has started studying cryptocurrencies and is set to announce its recommendations regarding them, including a plan to possibly issue a CBDC, within the first half of the year, the Korea Times reported.

    "A taskforce has been studying the possibility of issuing a CBDC and how digital currencies will influence the country's overall financial sector since January. We will announce updates on this issue by the end of June", the bank stated.

    The monetary authority emphasized that it was currently too soon to elaborate on whether it would issue CBDC, but said it was keeping an eye on related developments worldwide.

    READ MORE: 'Resident Coins': Barcelona Launches Its Own Local Currency

    MonteCrypto: The Bitcoin Enigma
    © Photo: MonteCrypto The Bitcoin Enigma
    'Silicon Valley' Alert Plays Death Metal to Mark Bitcoin Price Moves and the Results Are Amusing
    There are worries that a digital currency could destabilize traditional lenders if offered suddenly and widely. 

    Recently, the Bank of Korea also made an announcement wherein the central bank confirmed it was contemplating blockchain use cases and cryptocurrencies for its ‘cash-free' society pilot.

    Moving to a cashless society could cut costs up to 1.1 percent of Korea's GDP, according to analyst Kwak Hyun-soo at Shinhan Investment Corp.

    "It can open the underground economy, and thus enhance equivalence in taxation. The shoebox full of 50,000 won banknotes that you see in movies will disappear in reality," the expert said, as cited by CNN.    

    Related:

    Seoul Assures Bolton No Plans to Change South Korea Defense Ties With US
    North, South Korea Solve Time Issue
    North, South Korea Have Historic Chance to Establish Peace – Chinese President
    Tags:
    Blockchain, cryptocurrency, Bank of Korea, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 28 - May 4
    This Week in Pictures: April 28 - May 4
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    NBC What You’ve Done?!
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse