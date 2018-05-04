North, South Korea Have Historic Chance to Establish Peace – Chinese President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday, a week after a landmark inter-Korean summit, that Seoul and Pyongyang have a historic opportunity to bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula.

"The international community and related parties should offer more support and encouragement to the matter. At present, the region is at a crucial juncture and the Korean Peninsula is facing a historic chance for peace," Xi told Moon during a phone conversation, as cited by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Xi added that China supported active cooperation between the two Koreas and hoped that signed agreements would be implemented.

"China is willing to work together with the South and North Korean sides as well as with the international community and to play a relevant positive role in promoting the process of political settlement and ultimately in achieving lasting peace in the region," the president said.

The ministry stated that Moon expressed his readiness to continue working toward a peaceful solution for Korean crisis by means of dialogue and negotiations.

The phone call between the two leaders took place before the seventh trilateral summit of China, South Korea and Japan. Moon will meet Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on May 9.

The comment referred to the inter-Korean summit that took place on April 27, during which South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a joint declaration agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and proceeding with reunion programs for separated Korean families.