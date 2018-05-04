Pyongyang Noodles Appear in Canteen at South Korea's Presidential Residence

Following the inter-Korean summit last week, residents of South Korea’s capital Seoul were standing in long queues outside restaurants serving the cold buckwheat noodle dish, Pyongyang naengmyeon.

South Korea’s Blue House staffers will get to taste the trending Pyongyang naengmyeon at the canteen, which has immediately become extremely popular following North Korea’s Kim Jong-un mentioning that he would like to treat his counterpart from Seoul to the dish during the evening banquet at the historic summit.

The very special noodles are being prepared in accordance with the North Korean recipe: they are made in chilled meat broth, topped with beef brisket, pickled radish, sliced cucumbers and half a boiled egg.

“Cheongwadae [the Blue House] chefs cooked their own broth, and used 100 percent pure buckwheat flour to make the noodles,” a tweet on the official account of President Moon Jae-in’s office read.

남북정상회담 이후 화제가 된 평양냉면, 청와대 구내식당에도 상륙했습니다.

청와대 요리사분들이 직접 육수를 내고 100% 순 메밀면으로 완성된 청와대표 평양냉면! 오늘 날씨와 딱맞는 평양냉면, 그 맛은 기대이상, 최고! #청와대_구내식당 #불금엔_평양냉면 #이집_평양냉면_괜찮네 pic.twitter.com/JbMyaJYJ8x — 대한민국 청와대 (@TheBlueHouseKR) 4 мая 2018 г.

Last week, Kim Jong-un brought Pyongyang naengmyeon to South Korea as a gift to Moon Jae-in, as the dish was expected to be included in the menu of the evening banquet. The two leaders held talks in the Peace House, agreeing to work on a peace treaty and on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.