Caught on Camera: Wild Bear Mauls Selfie-Crazy Cab Driver to Death [VIDEO 18+]

A viral video from India’s eastern state of Odisha shows a taxi driver being mauled to death by a wounded bear as the man approached the beast to take a selfie worth boasting of. The beast let go of the man’s body only after it was tranquilized, according to reports.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In an act of careless bravado, a cab driver in India tried taking a selfie with a wounded wild bear, and he paid for it with his life. According to local reports, Prabhu Bhatara was ferrying a group of passengers from a nearby marriage venue when he spotted a bear wandering in the middle of a deserted road, when he stopped his vehicle and alighted to take a photograph of himself with the bear.

WARNING: The following footage can offend sensibilities.

"Prabhu Bhatara saw the bear which was wounded and standing near the road beside a water body. Despite having passengers with him in the car, he decided to stop his vehicle and step out to take a selfie. The wounded bear, which was on its way to drink water from the pond, dragged him to the ground before mauling him to death," the Odisha Sun Times reported.

READ MORE: Indian Temple Festival Turns Into Nightmare as Elephants Run Amok

The video, now viral, shows passersby trying unsuccessfully to rescue the man by attempting to scare the bear away. The bear had to be tranquilized by forest officials to retrieve the body of the victim, according to the Odisha Sun Times.