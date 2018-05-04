Register
07:51 GMT +304 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In a photo taken on March 15, 2016 US soldiers of the 13th and 31st Marine Expeditionary Units gather after arriving on shore during a joint military exercise with South Korea entitled 'Ssang Yong', near the southeastern port city of Pohang

    Trump Tells Pentagon to Consider Reducing US Forces in South Korea – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Ed Jones
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has told the Pentagon to consider options for troops reduction in South Korea, media said, referring to officials familiar with the matter.

    This comes a week after North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un met with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea for a rare summit where they pledged to sign a peace treaty this year. The two countries have been technically at war since 1953.

    The New York Times newspaper said its sources had admitted that a peace deal would diminish the need for the United States to keep a 28,500-strong force in the peninsula, after President Trump complained about the cost of protecting South Korea and Japan.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a welcoming ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool
    South Korea-DPRK Diplomatic Progress May Diminish US Pull in Northeast Asia
    The US leader is expected to sit down with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un for historic talks in the coming weeks, which are aimed at ridding the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

    Earlier, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the presence of US forces in South Korea was "a matter of the South Korea-US alliance," dismissing the possibility of withdrawing US troops stationed in the country in the event of signing a peace treaty with North Korea, which would formally put an end to the 1950-1953 Korean War.

    Related:

    Washington Fears North, South Korea Talks Will Show ‘The Problem Is the US’
    US, South Korea Kick Off Annual Joint Military Drills - Reports
    South Korea Standing Up to US With Leaders’ Summit With Pyongyang
    South Korea Seeks Reunification of Peninsula: Not in Line With US - Analyst
    US Vehicle Exports to South Korea to Double Under New Trade Deal - Reports
    Tags:
    Kim Jong-un, Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The street leading to Michael’s Gate in Bratislava, Slovakia is a medieval city gate that has been preserved and it ranks among the oldest town buildings. At the top of the tower is a statue of the archangel Michael, slaying a dragon.
    A Walk to Remember: Most Fascinating Pedestrian Streets of Europe
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse