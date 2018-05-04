Dalai Lama Explained Russia's Role in the World During Meeting With Scientists

DHARAMSHALA (Sputnik) - Russia plays an important role in the world due to its geographical position, being a bridge between the East and the West, the leader of Tibet’s Buddhists said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the 14th Dalai Lama met with a group of Russian scientists at his Indian residence in Dharamsala for a debate on the universe, evolution and spirituality. The two-day event in Dharamshala continues a 30-year tradition that brings together Tibetan monks and scientific minds from around the world to discuss fundamental issues.

“Russia, geographically, is a bridge between the East and the West. Very important [one] … Traditionally, we have some connections [with Russia] … During the 13th Dalai Lama['s reign], we had some contacts with the Tsar and [even] during the Lenin time, after the revolution, some delegations from the Soviet Union came to us,” the 14th Dalai Lama said, welcoming Russian scientists.

© AFP 2018 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN Dalai Lama to Debate Cosmic Origins, Evolution With Russian Scientists

He expressed pleasure to meet with Russian scientists for the second consecutive year, outlining such common areas of research as cosmology, neurobiology, physics, and psychology.

The ongoing discussion is based on the opinions expressed by the Dalai Lama in his 2006 book called "The Universe in a Single Atom: The Convergence of Science and Spirituality." The event was organized by the Moscow-based center of Tibetan culture, a Save Tibet nonprofit, and the Dalai Lama’s own foundation.