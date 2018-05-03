No Orders to Pull Troops From Korean Peninsula, Posture Same - Pentagon

"Our department hasn't gotten any order on that. Our posture remains the same," Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Dana White said when asked whether the Pentagon had received instructions to prepare for a possible troop pullout.
Moon's remarks followed a proposal from his special adviser Moon Chung-in on the withdrawal of US forces in South Korea. The issue has appeared on the agenda following the recent historic meeting between the leaders of the two Koreas in the demilitarized zone (DMZ).
South and North Korea remain legally at war, as no peace treaty was signed after the Korean War of 1950-1953. The 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement provided for a suspension of open hostilities and a fixed demarcation line with a buffer zone. Washington has maintained its troop presence in South Korea since that time. Currently the US has about 28,500 soldiers stationed in South Korea.
