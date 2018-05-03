Register
    19th century shipwreck discovered in Lake Ontario

    Remains of Two 19th Century Merchantmen Found During MH370 Search Identified

    Four years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing searchers looking for the missing plane have found something else.

    Marine specialists have identified two shipwrecks found during the hunt for the Malaysian airliner in a remote part of the Indian Ocean as 19the century coal ships, Agence France Presse reported.

    "Both wrecks were in fact 19th century merchant sailing ships — one wooden and one iron — both carrying coal," Ross Anderson, Western Australian Museum’s curator of maritime archaeology, said.

    He added that each vessel was crewed by up to 30 people.

    The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion is seen on low level cloud while the aircraft searches for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean, near the coast of Western Australia
    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    After Four Years, Malaysia Almost Ready to End Search for Missing Flight MH370
    Based on information provided by mostly British shipping sources, Anderson said the wooden ship could be the W. Gordon, which vanished while traveling from Glasgow, Scotland to Adelaide, Australia in 1876, or the Magdala, traveling from Penarth in Wales to Ternate in Indonesia.

    "For the iron ship the barques Kooringa (1894), Lake Ontario (1897) and West Ridge (1883) are possible, with the West Ridge best fitting the evidence," he added.

    Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 became the world's greatest aviation mystery when it disappeared without a trace four years ago.

    The Boeing 777 jumbo jet had 239 passengers and crew on board when it dropped from radar screens on March 8, 2014 with a thorough analysis of the plane’s last moments suggesting that it went down at high speed apparently without a pilot in control.

    READ MORE: Australian Engineer Claims Malaysian MH370 Boeing 777 Found

    Only 33 pieces of wreckage were found in the course of the three-year search for the missing plane which focused on deep-sea areas near the suspected crash site in the Indian Ocean and scanning the water from the air.

