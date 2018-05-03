Massive Fire at Indian Space Research Unit That Prepares Payloads

More than 25 firefighting vehicles are on a mission to douse flames that have partially engulfed a critical space application center in India. The extent of damage and loss is yet to be ascertained.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A major fire has broken out inside the Space Application Centre campus of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Ahmedabad. The center prepares payloads and other critical applications for the ISRO.

#WATCH: Fire broke out due to short circuit in the machinery department at Ahmedabad's Space Applications Centre. 20 fire tenders & 10 ambulances at the spot, 1 CISF personnel injured. pic.twitter.com/rROWwQl4vL — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2018

"A major fire broke out at the research center inside the sprawling SAC campus in the Satellite area of the city this afternoon. As many as 25 fire tenders have finally doused the fire," the municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad told media.

The ISRO had not divulged details about the estimated loss. However, it is worth mentioning here that earlier this month, the ISRO had recalled a communication satellite from French Guiana to conduct some more technical tests at the center that has caught fire. The satellite was scheduled for launch on May 25 by Arianespace.