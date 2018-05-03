Twitter Brewing Amid Reports of Carrot-Addicted Kangaroos Attacking Tourists

Tourists in Australia often ignore the "Do not feed" signs, trying to take a selfie with the country's most famous animal. They forget it could be dangerous, as kangaroos might hit intruders with their powerful legs.

There are numerous cases of assault, as kangaroos get hooked on snacks people feed them, especially on carrots. Animals want to get their favorite sweets as fast as possible, becoming even more aggressive when their realize tourists don't have carrots.

"Kangaroos can occasionally be aggressive no matter what the circumstances are, but 90 percent of the time it's the people who are trying to feed them who are attacked," Shane Lewis, who operates a tourist shuttle service to the park, told media.

Michelle Shaw, a nutritionist at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, said the kangaroos had likely become addicted to the carrots, a high-sugar food that is bad for the marsupials.

"When they see people coming they get that anxiety that sugar is on its way and they are going to be very aggressive to feed that addiction," she told reporters.

The Twitterati have rushed to comment on the news, with most of them taking the side of the kangaroos and blasting tourists for violating the rules by feeding them in the first place.

