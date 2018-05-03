Dust Storms in Northern India Leave 77 Dead, 143 Injured (PHOTO)

Heavy dust storms that swept across several parts of western and northern India on Wednesday have killed at least 77 people and injured a hundred and a half in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, while leaving a trail of destruction, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply in Punjab and Haryana.
68 killed after dust storm leaves trail of destruction in north India https://t.co/pJppt0DIHR pic.twitter.com/mddp9SnWuT— Kashmir Narrator (@KashmirNarrator) 3 мая 2018 г.
