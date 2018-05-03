Dust Storms in Northern India Leave 77 Dead, 143 Injured (PHOTO)

According to the Indian authorities, some 77 people have been killed and 143 injured as result of dust storms that swept across northern India.

Heavy dust storms that swept across several parts of western and northern India on Wednesday have killed at least 77 people and injured a hundred and a half in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, while leaving a trail of destruction, uprooting trees and disrupting power supply in Punjab and Haryana.

68 killed after dust storm leaves trail of destruction in north India https://t.co/pJppt0DIHR pic.twitter.com/mddp9SnWuT — Kashmir Narrator (@KashmirNarrator) 3 мая 2018 г.

