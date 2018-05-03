Over 70% of S Koreans Believe in Possibility of North's Denuclearization - Poll

According to the survey carried out by the South Korean RealMeter agency, 71.4 percent of South Korean respondents considered de-nuclearization to be possible, while 18.2 percent felt the opposite.
The poll also demonstrated that 10.4 percent of South Koreans were still undecided on the issue.
The survey was conducted on Wednesday among about 500 people.
Last week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a historic summit in the "truce village" of Panmunjom. The two officials signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at the de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula among other issues.
