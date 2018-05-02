Register
18:47 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao (2nd L) and South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak (2nd R) attend a bilateral meeting during the fifth trilateral summit between China, South Korea and Japan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 13, 2012

    China, Japan, S Korea Summit to Contribute to Regional Peace – Beijing

    © AFP 2018 / POOL / Petar Kujundzic
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing hopes that the upcoming trilateral summit with the participation of Chinese, Japanese and South Korean leaders will contribute to regional peace and will mark a new era in trilateral cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

    "We hope that the forthcoming meeting will open a new page in the cooperation of the three states and will make a new contribution to maintaining regional peace, prosperity and development," Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

    She also expressed her hope that Li's visit to Japan, which will become the first one in eight years, would facilitate the further improvement of relations between China and Japan.

    "Thanks to the two countries' efforts, a tendency toward improvement of bilateral relations emerged… We are confident that the forthcoming visit will contribute to further strengthening tendency toward improvement of Chinese-Japanese relations and will return them to the normal development path," Hua Chunying stated.

    READ MORE: Japan Repeats Protest Against Dessert at Inter-Korean Summit

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) waves at the conclusion of a joint press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 18, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Japan, US See Inter-Korean Summit as Step Toward Peace in North-East Asia - Abe
    Relations between Japan and China have been tense due to a territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. China says that the islands have been part of its territory since ancient times, while Japan argues the islands have been in its control since 1895.

    The seventh trilateral summit is set to be held in Tokyo on May 9. Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will take part in the summit. During the event, the parties are expected to discuss, in particular, the outcome of the recent inter-Korean summit and the global situation in general.

    Related:

    US, China and Saudi Arabia Biggest Military Spenders in 2017 - SIPRI
    Peppa's Not Gangsta: Why China Blocked British Cartoon Pig From Social Media
    Japan, US See Inter-Korean Summit as Step Toward Peace in North-East Asia - Abe
    Truth Hurts: Japan Demands Manila Statue Honoring WW2 Comfort Women Taken Down
    Australia, Canada to Monitor North Korea Oil Transfers from Japan Base – Reports
    Tags:
    meeting, cooperation, Moon Jae-in, Hua Chunying, Shinzo Abe, Li Keqiang, China, Japan, Senkaku Islands, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse