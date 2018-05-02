Register
17:16 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A South Korean news magazine with front cover photos of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and a headline Korean Peninsula Crisis is displayed at the Dong-A Ilbo building in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

    N Korea Moves US Prisoners to Hotel Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit - Reports

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - North Korea has moved three American detainees from a labor camp to a hotel near Pyongyang ahead of planned talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

    Kim Hak-song, Tony Kim and Kim Dong-chul were moved in early April, the head of a group of families of South Koreans abducted by North Korea told the Yonhap News Agency.

    The South Korean news agency said one of the detainees was sentenced to 10 years of hard labor in 2016 for an espionage conviction.

    A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017.
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Trump to Demand Full Elimination of N. Korea’s Nuclear, Ballistic Arsenal – Bolton
    Two others are reportedly scholars with one of them studying accounting, the other one is a specialist in agriculture and taught at a prestigious science and technology university before they were arrested in 2017 on suspicion of "hostile acts."

    READ MORE: Trump Says Looking at Singapore, DMZ for Meeting With North Korea's Kim

    The move comes ahead of a planned summit between Trump and Kim in the coming weeks.

    Trump's newly appointed National Security Adviser told Fox News on April 29, that North Korea could demonstrate its sincerity and goodwill by freeing American prisoners ahead of the summit.

    Related:

    North Korea Seeks Strategic Balance Between China, US - Analysts
    'Cautious Optimism': Academic Explains What to Expect From US-North Korea Summit
    'Not Going to Happen': Expert Makes Forecast for North Korea's Denuclearization
    Trump Says Looking at Singapore, DMZ for Meeting With North Korea’s Kim
    Trump Floats Preference of North, South Korea Border for Kim Meeting
    Chinese Foreign Minister to Visit North Korea on May 2-3
    Tags:
    transfer, hotel, prisoners, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse