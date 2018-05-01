Tokyo to Host Summit With Chinese, South Korean Top Politicians on May 9

According to the statement, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will discuss the results of Moon's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as well as other issues of the international agenda.
The Kyodo news agency reported that Abe had already confirmed that the trilateral meeting would be held on May 9.
"The main goal of this meeting to further boost the dialogue and cooperation in a wide range of areas under the aegis of the three leaders of Japan, China and Republic of Korea, who are responsible for the stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific," the statement said.
According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the parties will discuss prospects of cultural and humanitarian exchanges as well as environmental and disaster risks reduction issues.
"Moreover, the leaders will discuss regional and international issues, including North Korea and development of free trade," the ministry added.
If the meeting takes place, it will be the first visit of a South Korean president to Japan within the last six years.
