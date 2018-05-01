South Korean President Convinces DPRK Leader to Meet Trump at DMZ - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in has convinced North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas is the best location for the upcoming US-North Korea high-level summit, media reported citing an informed source.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the main arguments in favour of the DMZ are that it will be easier for Kim to get there in terms of logistics and that media facilities and equipment are already in place after the recent meeting between the leaders of the two Koreas.

Some events of the upcoming summit may take place in the northern side of the DMZ, the source assumed.

Trump said on Monday that there are various sites still in consideration for his meeting with the North Korean leader, including Singapore and the DMZ, but that he likes the look of being on the North-South Korean border.

On Friday, Moon and Kim Jong-un held a summit, which took place in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone. The two leaders signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and proceed with reunion programs for the separated Korean families. Later the same day, Trump said that he would hold a meeting with the North Korean leader in "the coming weeks."