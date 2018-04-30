One US Soldier Dies in Eastern Afghanistan Combat, Another Wounded - NATO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An American service member has been killed during a combat operation in Eastern Afghanistan and a second service member wounded, NATO's Operation Resolute Support announced in a press release on Monday.

"In accordance with US Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification is complete," the release said. "Another US service member was wounded during a combat operation in eastern Afghanistan, April 30."

This comes in the wake of local media reports that BBC reporter Ahmad Shah was killed in the eastern Khost province of Afghanistan earlier in the day. The journalist was shot dead at 4 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT) by unknown armed men who were riding a motorcycle, the TOLOnews broadcaster said.

According to the media outlet, the Taliban radical movement said it was not responsible for the shooting.

Shah has become the 10th journalist killed in Afghanistan over the day, the broadcaster noted, adding that nine journalists had been killed in twin blasts, which took place in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul earlier on Monday.

The attacks are the latest in a series of bombings and attacks that have taken place in the war-plagued country since the beginning of the year. Afghanistan has long been struggling to deal with various terror organizations operating in the country, including Taliban* and Daesh*.

* Taliban and Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, Islamic state) are terrorist organizations banned in Russia