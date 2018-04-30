BBC Reporter Killed in East Afghanistan Amid Rapid Spike in Attacks in Country

Ahmad Shah, a correspondent working for BBC in Afghanistan, came under attack in the Khost province hours after twin explosions rattled Kabul on Monday, killing eight journalists, including an AFP photographer.

"It is with great sadness that the BBC can confirm the death of BBC Afghan reporter Ahmad Shah following an attack earlier today," BBC World Service director Jamie Angus stated.

The killing followed the two bombing attacks in Kabul, which left 25 people killed and 45 injured. The bombings resulted in the deaths of eight journalists who gathered at a site of a previous bombing attack in the Afghan capital. The attack was claimed by the Daesh* terrorist group.

BBC journalist Ahmad Shah, who was killed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ISxNiEYd0I — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) April 30, 2018

Meanwhile, another explosion took place in southern Afghanistan with 11 children being killed and more than a dozen others, including eight troops from Romania, nine civilians and two police officers being wounded.

Afghanistan has long been struggling to deal with the Taliban* and the Daesh terrorist group amid social instability and security threats. Since January 2015, NATO has been conducting the Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in Afghanistan aimed at training and assisting Afghan security forces.

*Daesh and Taliban (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Islamic state) are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia