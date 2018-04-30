Suicide Attack on NATO Convoy Kills 11 Children in Afghanistan

A suicide bomber that carried out attack on Monday after a series of blasts in the Afghan capital of Kabul targeted a NATO convoy in the southern Kandahar province, according to officials cited by AFP.

Eleven children were killed in a suicide bombing on Monday; the attacker detonated an explosive device near a religious school in Kandahar's district Daman, Matiullah Helal, deputy spokesman for the provincial police chief told reporters.

The attack that targeted a NATO convoy, also injured 16 people, including five troops from Romania, nine civilians, and two police officers.

​So far, no group, including the infamous Taliban* or Daesh* has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The attack comes hours after twin explosions rocked Kabul, killing 25 people, including 8 local journalists, and injuring dozens more. An AFP photographer and a cameraman for a local TV channel were among the dead. The attack was carried out after reporters gathered at the site of another explosion to cover the incident.

The attacks are the latest in a series of bombings and attacks that have taken place in the war-plagued country since the beginning of the year. Afghanistan has long been struggling to deal with various terror organizations operating in the country, including Taliban and Daesh.

