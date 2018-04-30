Chinese Foreign Minister to Visit North Korea on May 2-3 - Beijing

"At the invitation of his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho the Chinese foreign minister will pay a visit to North Korea on May 2-3," the statement read.
The statement comes after a historic inter-Korean summit, which took place on Friday at the truce village of Panmunjom. During the meeting the leaders of the two Koreas signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and proceed with reunion programs for the separated Korean families.
