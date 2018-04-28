Register
28 April 2018
    In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, a man watches a TV news program reporting North Korea's nuclear test at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea

    US Intel Sources Reportedly Claim N Korea Can Re-activate Damaged Nuke Test Site

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon, File
    Asia & Pacific
    110

    A nuclear test staged by North Korea in September 2017 was reportedly so powerful that it severely damaged a testing ground located beneath Mount Mantap in the country's northeastern area.

    Two US intelligence officials have been cited by Reuters as saying on condition of anonymity that North Korea may reopen its test site, which was seriously hit by the test-launching of what Pyongyang claimed was a hydrogen bomb.

    The officials pointed out that "there is no reason to conclude that the Punggye-ri test site is no longer functional" despite "some minor geological disturbances" which were caused by the test.

    READ MORE: 'Step Forward': World Reacts to North Korea's Freeze on Nuclear Testing

    They suggested that the test site may be reactivated "in a relatively short period of time," but added that if Pyongyang delivers on its promise to halt nuclear tests, "it will be possible to ascertain with existing monitoring whether it is being put out of commission permanently or merely closed."

    The remarks came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared earlier this month that Pyongyang would suspend ballistic missile and nuclear weapons testing.

    READ MORE: South Korean President Welcomes Nuclear Tests Halt by North Korea

    North Korean soldiers turn and look towards their leader Kim Jong Un
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    North Korea Expanding New Tunnel at Nuke Test Site Following Collapse
    To "transparently guarantee" this promise, Pyongyang pledged to dismantle the Punggye-ri test site, in a move that came ahead of a historic summit between Kim and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in at the border truce village of Panmunjom, where the two agreed to move to fulfill pledge for "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.

    All six North Korean nuclear tests were conducted at the Punggye-ri site in the country's northeast, which includes tunnel networks located below Mount Mantap. The test site reportedly became geologically unusable for future tests after last September's detonation of the alleged hydrogen bomb.

