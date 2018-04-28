North Korea Media Break Silence on Kim-Moon Summit

The KCNA news agency praised the historic summit and published the leaders’ joint declaration, wherein it included their pledge for "complete denuclearization," South Korea’s Yonhap reported.
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un of North Korea met south of the military demarcation line on Friday to discuss the way forward for their countries. After the summit they vowed to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons, after the North’s nuclear and missile tests last year led to warlike rhetoric.
