Register
00:28 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Air Force B-52 bomber

    US Air Force Bombers Buzz Over the South China Sea

    © AFP 2018 / Paul CROCK
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    254

    US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers were spotted flying through the South China Sea’s airspace earlier this week.

    News reports in Taiwan said Tuesday that the massive bombers flew over the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines before flying as close as 250 kilometers to the Chinese coastal province of Guangdong. The Chinese mainland would have been well within the range of the aircraft's cruise missiles at that distance.

    Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Su-30 fighter, right, flies along with a H-6K bomber as they take part in a drill near the East China Sea (File)
    © AP Photo / Shao Jing/Xinhua
    Chinese Nuke-Capable H-6K Bombers Spotted Circling Defiant Taiwan (Again)

    The legacy B-52 aircraft stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, conducted some type of mission over the strategic waterway this past week, a spokeswoman for US Pacific Air Forces confirmed Friday to Stars and Stripes. The news outlet said two bombers participated in a training mission with F-15C Eagle air superiority aircraft.

    On Thursday, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson told reporters, "the situation is under the control of the Chinese military. The [People's Liberation Army] will, as always, firmly safeguard its national sovereignty or territorial integrity."

    The nominee to become the next commander of US Pacific Command, Admiral Philip Davidson, said in written testimony delivered to the Senate Armed Services Committee in April that "in short, China is now capable of controlling the South China Sea in all scenarios short of war with the United States."

    "Once [artificial military islands are] occupied, China will be able to extend its influence thousands of miles to the south and project power deep into Oceania," Davidson said of China's forward operating bases in the regional waters.

    This image provided by CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe shows a satellite image of Fiery Cross Reef in Spratly island chain in the South China Sea, annotated by the source to show areas where China has conducted construction work above ground during 2017
    © AP Photo / CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe
    US Navy: China Militarizing South China Sea With 7 New Bases

    "The PLA will be able to use these bases to challenge the US presence in the region and any forces deployed to the islands would easily overwhelm the military forces of any other South China Sea claimants," the admiral noted.

    Trillions of dollars of goods transit the South China Sea annually on cargo ships. The South China Sea has a slew of reefs, islets, maritime features and hydrocarbon deposits that are claimed by disputing parties including China, Taiwan, Brunei, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

    Related:

    Accident? US Air Force Reveals Inside of Special Ops Aircraft (VIDEO)
    Transfer of Force: US Redirects Air Power from Iraq and Syria to Afghanistan
    Turkish Air Force Ex-General Calls for Removal of All US Nukes From Country ASAP
    US Air Force to Start Testing Jet-Mounted Laser Weapons This Summer
    ‘Tremendous Success:’ US Air Force Shells Out Largest Bug Bounty Payment Ever
    Tags:
    F-15C, B-52, US Pacific Command (PACOM), PLA, Philip Davidson, Guam, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In
    North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse