22:46 GMT +327 April 2018
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018

    Noodles Gifted by Kim Jong-un to Moon Jae-in Become Instant Hit in Seoul

    Residents of South Korea’s capital were lining up on Friday outside restaurants serving Pyongyang-style cold noodles after the dish was mentioned by Kim Jong-un at the historic summit.

    At the beginning of the summit, Kim Jong-un said that he brought buckwheat noodles from Pyongyang for his South Korean counterpart and would be glad if he tried it "during the evening banquet,” publication Yonhap news reported.

    “We’ve made efforts to bring Pyongyang naengmyeon all the way from Pyongyang,” Kim said in opening remarks at the summit.

    “So, hopefully, Mr. President can now enjoy Pyongyang naengmyeon from afar, though I suppose I mustn’t say ‘afar’ now,” Kim added.

    North, South Korean Leaders Talked Tete-a-Tete During Walk in Panmunjom
    Naengmyeon are noodles made in chilled meat broth, topped with beef brisket, pickled radish, sliced cucumbers and half a boiled egg.

    The residents of Seoul decided to taste the noodles for themselves and rushed to restaurants during their lunch break.

    "Today we have definitely more customers thanks to the summit. Usually only during the summer do we have such a flow of visitors,” an employee of one of the restaurants said. 

    Another restaurant owner added that visitors continue to arrive, despite the fact that all the parking spaces are occupied.

    Kim and Moon held talks in the Peace House, just south of the border in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

    Earlier on Friday, the DPRK leader walked across the border between the two Koreas — the first time a North Korean leader had stepped foot on South Korean soil since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

    The two leaders have agreed to work on a peace treaty.

