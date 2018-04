Kim Jong-un and his southern counterpart Moon Jae-in have jointly planted a tree in a symbolic gesture, as part of the summit that took place in the demilitarized zone on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea's leader has expressed his hopes that one day in the future the Koreas will be united once again. At the end of the summit the sides signed a declaration, confirming they strive for the de-nuclearization of the peninsula and the unification of the two states.