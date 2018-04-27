Register
21:24 GMT +327 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian and Indian national flags

    India Working on 'New Idea' to Enhance Economic Co-op With Russia - Minister

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Describing protectionism as disastrous for the world economy, India’s minister for Commerce has said India is working along with more than 50 countries to make the World Trade Organization more relevant to promote global trade.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's minister for commerce and industry, Suresh Prabhu has said India is working on a "new idea" for economic cooperation with Russia.

    "Rupee-Ruble was the old concept. Now we are working on a new idea," Minister Suresh Prabhu told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 21st annual summit of the International Business Congress (IBC) currently underway in New Delhi.

    Last year in November Suresh Prabhu visited Moscow for the 16th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization during which he informed the media present that India and Russia would soon restart talks on the issue of the settlement of rupee-ruble debt with the purpose of utilizing it in the construction of "Industrial Corridors" in India.

    Gas
    CC0 / Pixabay
    India, Russia Look at Potential Collaboration in Blue Fuel
    Addressing the gathering at IBC meet, Suresh Prabhu said that we are passing through a time when there is an increased tendency of protectionism and some countries are working towards making a closed economy.

    "It has been proven in the past that when companies work across borders and work globally in opened up economies new technology and newer ideas generate and global wealth grows," Prabhu said.

    READ MORE: Alrosa Opens Office in Mumbai With an Eye on India’s Jewelry Retail

    "India will be a 10 trillion economy in the next 15 years. We invite global companies to come and work in India. We assure you that your IPRs will be protected," he said. 

    More than 100 global corporations with a combined market capitalization of USD 8.9 trillion and an annual revenue of USD 2.3 trillion participated in IBC's 21st annual general meeting in New Delhi reflecting India's meteoric rise as an economic powerhouse, the IBC said in a press release.

    Related:

    Russia, India Approve Mechanism for Trade Barrier Elimination
    No Set Date for Introduction of Russia-India Trade in National Currencies
    Russia Agrees to Increase Trade Turnover, Cooperation With India
    Russia, India Intend to Introduce Trade in National Currencies
    Tags:
    economic benefits, protectionism, prosperity, trade, Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, World Trade Organization (WTO), Suresh Prabhu, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    This Week in Pictures: April 21-27
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse