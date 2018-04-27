Three Dead, 30 Injured After Blast Hits Wedding Ceremony in Pakistan - Reports

The incident occurred in the town of Ghulam Khan in North Waziristan near the border with Afghanistan.

At least three people have died and 30 have been injured as result of an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion during a wedding ceremony in northern Pakistan, Pakistan Today said.

"The IED went off in a house in the Saidgai area of North Waziristan where hundreds of people were gathered for a wedding ceremony," a local administration official said.

The 30 injured include five children and have been taken to the Miram Shah and Bannu hospitals, the official added.

Following the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility yet, though the Tehreek-I-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group operated in the region.