Three Dead, 30 Injured After Blast Hits Wedding Ceremony in Pakistan - Reports

At least three people have died and 30 have been injured as result of an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion during a wedding ceremony in northern Pakistan, Pakistan Today said.
"The IED went off in a house in the Saidgai area of North Waziristan where hundreds of people were gathered for a wedding ceremony," a local administration official said.
The 30 injured include five children and have been taken to the Miram Shah and Bannu hospitals, the official added.
READ MORE: Suicide Blast Kills 2 Policemen, Injures 6 in Northern Pakistan — Reports
Following the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.
No terrorist group has claimed responsibility yet, though the Tehreek-I-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group operated in the region.
