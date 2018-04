The North Korean leader's security escort keeps close to his vehicle during the historic summit in the demilitarized zone dividing the North and South.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon met on the southern side of the demilitarized zone in order to discuss the future of two countries. The summit comes in wake of Kim Jong-un's statements about a possible de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and precedes the much-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kim, which is slated for later this spring.