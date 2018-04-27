Man Attacks School Students in China, at Least 7 Dead and 19 Wounded (PHOTO)

Seven students were killed and 12 were injured in a stabbing attack outside of a school in Shaanxi, China, local authorities said Friday.

"At 18:10 local time [12:37 GMT] on April 27, a suspect attacked students leaving the No. 3 middle school in Mizhi County [in Shaanxi province], hurting 19 students, with 7 of them dead from the injuries. The suspect is in custody. The injured students are being treated," the statement published on the official Weibo account of Mizhi County's publicity office read.

The perpetrator of the attack that occurred in the county of Mizhi is a middle-aged man. All the injured have been sent to a hospital.

