Wife of North Korean Leader to Attend Post-Summit Banquet - Seoul

GOYANG (South Korea) (Sputnik) - Ri Sol-ju, the spouse of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, will join the country's delegation at the inter-Korean summit during a banquet, a spokesperson for the Seoul administration said on Friday.

"The wife of chairman Kim Jong-un, Ri Sol Ju, will arrive at 6:15 p.m. local time [09:15 GMT] and will take part in a banquet after the summit," the spokesperson told reporters.

The summit is the third such encounter since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. It is being held on the southern side of the demilitarized zone but President Moon briefly stepped over onto the northern soil when the two met on Friday morning.

This meeting comes after a thaw in relations that took place on the Korean Peninsula leading up to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, in which North Korea agreed to participate in the games and join its southern neighbor as a unified Korea.

The meeting between Kim and Moon comes ahead of another anticipated meeting set to take place between US President Donald Trump and Kim later this spring.