North Korean Leader Leaves for Summit With South’s President – Reports

A statement by the KCNA news agency said Kim will "open-heartedly discuss with Moon Jae In all the issues arising in improving inter-Korean relations and achieving peace, prosperity and reunification of the Korean peninsula," according to Yonhap.

Kim Jong Un is set to cross the military demarcation line between the two Koreas at 9:30a.m. Seoul time (00:30GMT) and will be greeted by President Moon. The summit in the demilitarized zone will begin an hour later. At the end of the historic talks, the two leaders will sign an agreement and make a joint statement.