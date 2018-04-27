Register
27 April 2018
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.

    North Korean Leader Leaves for Summit With South’s President – Reports

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un on Friday left Pyongyang for the much-awaited summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, state media reported.

    A statement by the KCNA news agency said Kim will "open-heartedly discuss with Moon Jae In all the issues arising in improving inter-Korean relations and achieving peace, prosperity and reunification of the Korean peninsula," according to Yonhap.

    Kim Jong Un is set to cross the military demarcation line between the two Koreas at 9:30a.m. Seoul time (00:30GMT) and will be greeted by President Moon. The summit in the demilitarized zone will begin an hour later. At the end of the historic talks, the two leaders will sign an agreement and make a joint statement.

    Tags:
    talks, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
