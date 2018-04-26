Google Errs Over Picture of First Prime Minister and Indians Don’t Like It

India woke up to a surprise on Thursday with the Google search for "India’s first PM" yielding details of the actual first Prime Minister of the country Jawaharlal Nehru, but with a photograph of the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A web developer told Sputnik that the error could have been due to an unintentional mismatch of algorithms.

"Google ought to take responsibility for such errors but at most this is just an algorithm error and not intentional. What happened was that the search results were picking up on its own the details of the first Prime Minister of India while the photograph it was patching with was of the most searched Indian Prime Minister currently," Binu George, web developer and consultant on IT issues, told Sputnik.

The Indian news agency ANI reported the "story" early in the morning with a tweet, while many other users lined up to show the results.

​"Type 'India first PM' and Google is throwing up accurate results, with Jawaharlal Nehru's name appearing on the Wikipedia link. The only problem with this is the photo — it is of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the new agency ANI said in its story.

"Yes, Prime Minister Modi's picture is somehow appearing alongside Nehru's name on the Wikipedia link — 'List of Prime Ministers of India'," it added.

The opposition lapped up the opportunity to take a jibe at Prime Minister Modi.

The opposition lapped up the opportunity to take a jibe at Prime Minister Modi.

Some tweeted at Google to alert the search engine of the mistake. By afternoon Google corrected the error.

Some tweeted at Google to alert the search engine of the mistake. By afternoon Google corrected the error.





