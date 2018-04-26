Register
22:50 GMT +326 April 2018
    India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures while talking with China's President Xi Jingping during the BRICS leaders' meeting with the BRICS Business Council at the Taj Exotica hotel in Goa on October 16, 2016

    Priorities in Int'l Situation Set the Agenda of Modi, Xi Meeting

    Asia & Pacific
    0 10

    A section of the Indian media, quoting unnamed government sources, has reported that no joint statement will be issued at the end of the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, China.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he will be discussing a range of issues of bilateral and global importance during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The much-awaited informal summit is scheduled on 27-28 April in Wuhan. The Chinese president reached Wuhan on Thursday, according to reports.

    "We will discuss our respective visions and priorities for national development, particularly in the context of current and future international situation. We will also review the developments in the India-China relations from a strategic and long-term perspective," Narendra Modi said in a statement on Thursday before departing for China.

    ​The summit is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and reset ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last summer. Prior to the informal meet, it was indicated from both sides that trade protectionism will be discussed at length and that a positive outcome on that front is expected from the summit.

    READ MORE: Indian Minister Advocates Minimizing Language Barriers Between Indians, Chinese

    "We will make sure that the informal summit (between PM Modi and Chinese President Jinping on April 27-28) will be a complete success and a milestone in China-India relations," Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister said on Sunday at the joint press conference with India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Beijing.

    The summit comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao city in June where the two leaders are expected to meet again.

