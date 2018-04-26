Korean Leaders to Meet in Demilitarized Zone Early Friday

GOYANG (Sputnik) - The leaders of South and North Koreas will meet at 9:30 a.m. Seoul time (00:30GMT) on Friday for a rare summit, the South Korean presidential secretary said.

The South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, and North's leader Kim Jong-un will met at the military demarcation line in Panmunjom, spokesman Im Jong-seok told reporters on Thursday.

Official dialogue between Kim and Moon will begin at 10:30 AM at the Peace House in Panmunjom, an hour after Kim is scheduled the cross the border at 9:30 AM.

He said Kim would be accompanied by his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, as well as several high-ranking officials, including the North's ceremonial president Kim Jong Nam, Chief of the General Staff Ri Myong Su and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

A ceremony of planting a tree that will symbolise "peace and prosperity" is scheduled for later that day, Im added.

At the end of talks, Kim and Moon will sign a pact and make an announcement, Im said. Later, they will have dinner on the South's side and watch a video clip themed 'Spring of One' before wrapping up, he added.