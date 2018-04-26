Japan Foreign Minister Wants to Keep Iran Nuclear Deal

"Japan has consistently upheld the nuclear agreement and believes it is important for all sides to adhere to its provisions," Kono was quoted as saying Thursday by the NHK broadcaster.
Trump has repeatedly criticized the 2015 nuclear pact which limited Tehran’s nuclear research in return for sanctions easing. In January, Trump asked Congress to address "flaws" in it. The United States is expected to announce whether it will extend sanctions waivers for Iran on May 12.
