'Capture or Kill': Taliban Threatens to Attack US Forces in Afghanistan

The group has announced its plans to launch the so-called "spring offensive," partly amid Donald Trump's decision to increase the US presence in the war-torn Central Asian country.

Taliban representatives made a statement saying that they will focus on "killing" and "capturing" US forces deployed in Afghanistan, PressTV reported on Wednesday.

The military offensive dubbed "Operation al-Khandagh" will be launched all over the Central Asian country and target US soldiers and their "supporters," the group said.

The statement comes amid US President Donald Trump's decision last year to increase the US military presence in the country.

READ MORE: US Military Focus Shifts from Iraq, Syria to Afghanistan, Bombing Report Shows

Trump unveiled his new policy on Afghanistan in August 2017. The strategy included boosting troop numbers in Afghanistan and pressuring Pakistan to do a better job of cracking down on terrorists who have found sanctuary within the country's borders.

The situation in Afghanistan has significantly escalated in recent months, with the Taliban conducting offensives on major cities. The rise of other terror and extremist groups, including the Daesh terror group, has also destabilized the country.