Register
17:52 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Planet Earth

    Indian Scientists Claim to Have Detected Extraterrestrial Bacteria

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Indian Space Research Organization has claimed to have detected three types of bacteria which are so far not identified on earth. The experiment, conducted with the help of a high-altitude balloon, could go a long way in proving the existence of life beyond earth, says astrophysicist Jayant V. Narlikar.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Delivering a speech on the occasion of Space Physics Laboratory Day on Monday on the topic "Searches for life outside the earth," noted astrophysicist Jayant V. Narlikar said that "extraterrestrial life is possible." 

    Speaking to an elite group of scientists and researchers in Thiruvananthapuram in southern India, Narlikar said three types of bacteria have been detected through experiments conducted by the ISRO that are so far not identified on earth. 

    Chasing Clouds on Venus
    © Photo : ESA/MPS/DLR/IDA
    Mysterious Clouds: Venus' Sky Could Harbor Alien Life – Study
    Narlikar said that one of these bacteria, Bacillus Isronensis, has been named after the ISRO. These organisms were detected by the ISRO using high altitude balloons.

    "Detection of extraterrestrial bacteria highlights the possibility of life beyond earth and it is good news for humanity. With these findings, Indian study in the field of extraterrestrial investigations can be said to have reached a competitive stage in the global arena. There is a dedicated group in India that is working towards the targets of extraterrestrial studies, we are hopeful of more results in the future," Professor R. K. Chaudhury of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics told Sputnik. 

    READ MORE: PHOTOS of Alleged Bio-Traces on Mars and Moon Questioned by Redditters

    "Extraterrestrial life could exist because the basic building blocks of life might be present in some of the celestial bodies in other galaxies. With modern technological advancement, we will be able to provide conclusive evidence for the presence of life outside the confines of the earth in the near future", Professor Narlikar said.

    Professor Narlikar is known for his work in cosmology, especially in championing alternative models to the popular Big Bang model. He is a former president of the Cosmology Commission of the International Astronomical Union.

    Related:

    US Farmer Sells His Ranch After Alleged Extraterrestrial Activity
    Let's Get Away! 8 Places in Space Where Extraterrestrial Life Might Be Possible
    Russian Scientists Find 13kg of Extraterrestrial Material in Iranian Desert
    'Aliens Did It': Cat Killings in London Blamed on Extraterrestrial Rippers
    Tags:
    earth, extraterrestial life, bacteria, astrophysics, life, cosmology, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse