02:12 GMT +324 April 2018
    Air India Airlines Boeing 787 (File)

    WATCH: ‘Freak’ Turbulence Causes Damage, Injuries on Air India Flight

    © REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
    On Monday, an airplane’s interior window panel fell off and three passengers were injured due to extreme turbulence on an Air India flight from the Indian city of Amritsar to the country’s capital of New Delhi.

    Air India Flight 462 was climbing from 8,000 to 21,000 feet when it suddenly experienced 10 to 15 minutes of extreme turbulence that caused the inner window frame near seat 18A to come loose. According to Indian media reports, there was no loss of cabin pressure because the outside window did not break.

    ​A video shared online shows a flight attendant holding up the window frame and comforting the woman sitting by the window where the accident took place. The passenger does not appear to be have been injured seriously.

    One passenger, however, reportedly hit his head on the overhead cabin because he did not have his seatbelt fastened and needed stitches, which he got at a hospital in New Delhi once the plane landed, Channel News Asia reported. Two other passengers reportedly suffered minor injuries. 

    Air India planes are parked on the tarmac at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 18, 2012
    © AP Photo / Kevin Frayer
    Talk to the Hand: Passenger, Air India Employee Have Check-in Counter Slap Fight

    "This was a freak, high-level turbulence. Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation [are] probing it," a senior Air India official said following the incident, the Times of India reported.

    This incident comes just a week after a Southwest Airlines flight traveling from New York City to Dallas, Texas, was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after one of the plane's engines malfunctioned dramatically, causing a window to break and the cabin to depressurize.

    One passenger, Jennifer Riordan, was partially sucked out of the Southwest plane's broken window. She was pulled back in, but died due to severe injuries. 

