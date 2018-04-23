Register
19:21 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indian army soldiers

    India Partially Abolishes Armed Forces Special Powers Act

    © AFP 2018 / PRAKASH SINGH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    While the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been removed entirely from the northeastern state of Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, the act will remain enforced under eight police stations near the border with Assam and in three districts near the border with Myanmar.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In what is being seen as a strong indication of improved law and order and the security situation in  areas that were earlier considered "disturbed," the government of India has withdrawn the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, infamously known as AFSPA, from the northeastern state of Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal Pradesh. In Arunachal Pradesh, the AFSPA will remain enforced in eight police stations — down from 16 — near the border with Assam, and in three districts — Tirap, Changlang, and Longding — near the border with Myanmar.

    The AFSPA empowers the army and central paramilitary forces deployed in declared "disturbed areas" to kill anyone acting in contravention of law, as well as arrest and search any premises without a warrant and provide cover to forces from prosecution and legal suits.

    "The government has also relaxed the Protected Area Permit (PAP) or visa restrictions for foreigners visiting Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland. The PAP will be valid for five years, however, areas will continue to remain inaccessible for citizens of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China," a government official told Sputnik. 

    Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol a street in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir August 27, 2016
    © Sputnik / Danish Ismail
    Kashmir Seething Again Over Alleged Civilian Deaths in Indian Army Operation
    The controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been in force in most of India's northeastern states that share borders with China, Myanmar and Bangladesh and in Jammu and Kashmir where separatist sentiments are high.

    According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, there has been a 63 percent fall in insurgency-related incidents in the region, with an 83 percent reduction in civilian deaths  and a 40 percent reduction in security force casualties since 2014.

    READ MORE: Three Militants Killed, Kashmir Valley Shut Down and Braces for Violent Protests

    With the withdrawal of AFSPA in the northeastern states, the demand for revoking the act from the restive Kashmir valley has once again gained momentum. Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has argued that if AFSPA can be revoked in the northeastern territories, then it could also be revoked in the Jammu and Kashmir. 

    "For the past 30 years draconian & oppressive #AFSPA has played havoc with our lives. Time &again we have demanded its withdrawal. If Government of India can remove it from its northeastern territories, this cruel and merciless power bestowed upon Indian Forces in Jammu and Kashmir should be revoked immediately!" Mirwaiz tweeted. 

    Last month, the Indian government had refused to admit a proposal to amend the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990, in force in Jammu and Kashmir.

    "However, a proposal is under consideration to make Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, more operationally effective and humane," Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, India's minister of state for home affairs, had said in a written reply in Parliament on March 20.

    Related:

    Two Soldiers Killed In Unprovoked Firing by Pakistan Troops: Indian Army
    Attack on Indian Army Camp in Kashmir Reportedly Leaves 2 Troops Killed
    Indian Army Faces Murder Charges for Firing at Stone Throwers in Jammu & Kashmir
    Restrictions on Drugs, Internet a Must to Counter Terror - Indian Army Chief
    Tags:
    effectiveness, Indefinite Detention, law, border, security, Indian Army, Indian Home Ministry, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse