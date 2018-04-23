Tibet Can Remain Part of China - Dalai Lama

In a clear departure from his earlier stance, Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has said that Tibet can remain part of China if Beijing recognizes its culture and autonomy.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has said that it is in the economic interest of Tibet to stay as part of China.

"Historically and culturally, Tibet has been independent. China took control of Tibet in 1950 in what it called a peaceful liberation. So long as the constitution of China recognizes our culture and the Tibetan autonomous region's special history, it [Tibet] can remain there," the Dalai Lama said during a lecture in the Indian capital New Delhi.

The Tibetan spiritual guru has been living in Indian for the past six decades following a crackdown by Chinese forces on separatist Tibetan leaders in 1959.

"The fact is that the Dalai Lama has been saying this for [a long time] but now it's more clear and precise. Prime Minister Modi will be visiting China this month and the Dalai Lama's statement will really… help. Recently we have seen that India has softened its aggressive stance on China in order to strengthen its relation," Srikantha Kondapalli, an expert on China, told Sputnik.

During the lecture titled "Role of Ethics and Culture in Promoting Global Peace and Harmony," the Dalai Lama vouched for the inclusion of ancient traditions in the modern educational system.

"Discussions on how to include ancient traditions in educational system should begin. India has the ability to combine modern education with its ancient traditions to help solve problems in the world. This would help India to fight against terrorism and global warming," the Dalai Lama said.

Beijing has time and again expressed its reservations against New Delhi granting asylum to the Tibetan leader. The Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, part of which is disputed by India and China, has served as a bone of contention between the two neighbors. However, India has stood behind its argument that the Dalai Lama is a spiritual guru and is free to travel to any part of India.