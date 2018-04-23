Register
15:11 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks on the art of happiness at a public event in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017

    Tibet Can Remain Part of China - Dalai Lama

    © AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    In a clear departure from his earlier stance, Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has said that Tibet can remain part of China if Beijing recognizes its culture and autonomy.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has said that it is in the economic interest of Tibet to stay as part of China.

    "Historically and culturally, Tibet has been independent. China took control of Tibet in 1950 in what it called a peaceful liberation. So long as the constitution of China recognizes our culture and the Tibetan autonomous region's special history, it [Tibet] can remain there," the Dalai Lama said during a lecture in the Indian capital New Delhi.

    A panorama of Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. (File)
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    India Calls Off World Convention on Tibet to Reset Ties With China
    The Tibetan spiritual guru has been living in Indian for the past six decades following a crackdown by Chinese forces on separatist Tibetan leaders in 1959.

    "The fact is that the Dalai Lama has been saying this for [a long time] but now it's more clear and precise. Prime Minister Modi will be visiting China this month and the Dalai Lama's statement will really… help. Recently we have seen that India has softened its aggressive stance on China in order to strengthen its relation," Srikantha Kondapalli, an expert on China, told Sputnik.

    During the lecture titled "Role of Ethics and Culture in Promoting Global Peace and Harmony," the Dalai Lama vouched for the inclusion of ancient traditions in the modern educational system.

    "Discussions on how to include ancient traditions in educational system should begin. India has the ability to combine modern education with its ancient traditions to help solve problems in the world. This would help India to fight against terrorism and global warming," the Dalai Lama said.

    READ MORE: Dalai Lama Suggests EU Model as Basis for Tibet, China Coexistence

    Beijing has time and again expressed its reservations against New Delhi granting asylum to the Tibetan leader. The Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, part of which is disputed by India and China, has served as a bone of contention between the two neighbors. However, India has stood behind its argument that the Dalai Lama is a spiritual guru and is free to travel to any part of India.

    Related:

    For India, What China Can Bring to Tibet Matters; Not What it Possesses
    India May Stymie Tibet's Participation in China's 'New Silk Road'
    China Holds Live Fire Drills in Tibet Amid Standoff With India
    China Cancels Indian Journalists’ Tibet Trip Amidst Sikkim Stand-Off
    Tags:
    spirituality, peaceful coexistence, peace, leader, aggression, cultural heritage, Dalai Lama, India, China, Tibet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse